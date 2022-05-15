'We will invest everything' - Marsch

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch after their late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Brighton: "Our goal was to get three points today but we knew that any points and Burnley not getting any would shift the pressure a bit the other way. Burnley still has a match in hand but to fight that way and stay in the match... second half I thought was quite good. We were unlucky not to come away with more.

"The first corner kick we have a great chance and the way it is going, of course it hits our own man in the face and prevents it being a goal. First half we couldn't really settle in. Our confidence on the ball and our movement wasn't good enough. Our pressure at points meant we were a bit all over the place. Brighton were able to exploit it and cause us troubles. We tried to be a bit more compact after the 30th minute. From there on we pushed the game a bit more and were unlucky not to come away with more.

"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. What you see is we are put in difficult situations and the resolve of our team. We need to be able to show that at the beginning of matches too. It is a fight. Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this.

"It is all about focusing on results. We need to stay strong with each other and not get frustrated. Stick to match plans and try to find a way to win the game."