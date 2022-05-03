Manchester United v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past seven games against Brentford (W6 D1), since a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup in February 1938.

The Bees suffered their first league defeat on a Monday since September 2013 against Leyton Orient in League One, having been unbeaten in 12 such games before this one.

United have won 35 points at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season, four more than they took at home in 2020-21.