Manchester United v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their past seven games against Brentford (W6 D1), since a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup in February 1938.

  • The Bees suffered their first league defeat on a Monday since September 2013 against Leyton Orient in League One, having been unbeaten in 12 such games before this one.

  • United have won 35 points at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season, four more than they took at home in 2020-21.

  • Having kept two clean sheets in their first three away league games this season, Brentford have since conceded in each of their past 15 matches on the road.