Roberto Firmino is running again after his foot injury and will travel with the squad, but will not be fit to play.

Klopp expects Villarreal to “go with all they have” against Liverpool: “It was clear after last week’s game and from the weekend where they made eight changes and took the other two off at half-time. It will be tough but that’s completely fine. It’s the Champions League semi-final – it shouldn’t be easy.”

On Liverpool winning every away game in the Champions League this season: “In every game we’ve found ways to get the results. We haven’t won by sitting deep and counter-attacking. We have always tried to play like ourselves and we have to try again.”

He says his side are in fine form but are only concentrating on one game at a time: “We know that we are in the best possible shape. We are trying to keep everyone fit and in their rhythm. We have learned you win one game then maybe the next one but only if 100% focused on the first one. And for us, that’s Villarreal tomorrow.”