Wolves v Man City: What does the form show?

Wolves lost this fixture 3-1 last season – they have not lost consecutive home league games against Manchester City since April 1981.

After losing both league games against Wolves in 2019-20, Manchester City have won each of their last three matches against them. They last won four in a row against Wolves between April 1980 and December 1981.

In 2022, Wolves have alternated between a win and a defeat in all eight of their home Premier League matches – they lost 3-0 at Molineux last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion.