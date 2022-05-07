Chelsea 2-2 Wolves: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "Always frustrating if you concede a late goal, which cost us two points, but we are struggling in defending at home games and to keep the shape which is needed not to concede.

"We started very well then in the last 10 minutes of the first half we are too offensive and don't take care of coverage. We gave counter-attacking chances away.

"We started very well in the second half and created chances. We scored twice then again we start to do things not in our match plan. On top of it we get punished and conceded way too many chances throughout the whole match.

"We have to digest it and overcome it, which feels very difficult at the moment. It's not for the first time this happens. We make things more difficult for ourselves so it's a lot to overcome. I think we give everything but the decisions we take we struggle in that. It is like this and we get punished for it."

On the new ownership: "No I haven't met him yet. It is of course important but out of my hands so I do not know when it will be completed."