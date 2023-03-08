Chelsea boss Graham Potter was asked how he is feeling by BT Sport after the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund: "I'm not sure! There is a lot of emotion in the end. It was tense in the end but the boys played fantastic. I am delighted for them to get the win and it's great for everyone here."

Know much about the penalty?: "Not a massive amount to be honest. I knew they had encroached. It was him or Reece. Sometimes they have to feel it on the pitch. Obviously we have confidence in Kai. I wasn't watching it but delighted when I heard the roar.

"Taking penalties is not for me, so I am in awe of anybody [who does].

"There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room. We have been through a tough period and this competition means a lot for us. We wanted to progress and get into the last eight and it sets us up for the next few weeks.

"We have to recover and prepare for Saturday when we play Leicester. It is great for the boys, two clean sheets after a tough period. You get that in life and it is about how you respond and the players have been fantastic.

"It was important we put pressure on them and get the crowd with us. It is not easy to do because they are a top team playing with confidence.

"Credit to the players they gave everything and over the two games I thought we deserved to go through."