Paterson bid rejected

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Hearts Sporting Director Joe Savage said: "We tried to get one more in. I think it's been well documented we had an interest in Callum Paterson.

"We made another offer today to get him and Sheffield Wednesday rejected it. They didn't want to sell him, so you respect their decision and move on.

"I think we would try [to sign Paterson in the summer] but let's not kid ourselves, Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club and they're doing really well. If he helps them get promoted, you never know. We'll obviously have that interest in him, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

"It would have been great for the fans. You don't want to sign players just to appease the fans. You want to show them you've got the quality of the squad to really kick on, but I think it would have been a double winner for us."