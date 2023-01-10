Brendan Rodgers has warned how "strong" and focused his side will need to be when they travel to Newcastle in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Foxes hosted Eddie Howe's side on 26 December and fell three goals behind after 32 minutes, eventually losing 3-0.

They lost their two subsequent Premier League games before a hard-earned FA Cup win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Eyeing the quarter-final, Rodgers said: "It’s a fantastic game. We’ve got experience now in cup competitions. This here is a brilliant game for us. We played Newcastle a few weeks ago and didn’t show our true selves. We shot ourselves in the foot."

Howe has called on his side to be more "clinical" in the fixture having not picked up a win since that Boxing Day success.

Asked why Howe has been able to turn Newcastle's fortunes so well, Rodgers added: “It’s a combination. Eddie has done great with the players. The investment and recruitment has been very good, which has given them a strong base to work from. The confidence and the support is there. How fanatical the supporters are and how they back their team.

"When you combine that with a good team, it makes them really strong. It feels like an occasion when you go to St James’ Park. They’re consistently playing well, so I’m sure it’s hard to get a ticket. They’d be disappointed from the weekend. But they will want to make a semi-final.

“It’s the type of atmosphere you play for. You just have to stay calm. You are playing with emotion and you have to defend strongly and with maximum concentration.

"If you start well, it can lead to tension in the ground. It should be a great game.”