Wolves v Man City: Confirmed team news
Wolves manager Bruno Lage is still absent from the dug-out after testing positive with Covid. First-team coach Carlos Cachada again leads the team at the stadium, with Lage in touch over the phone.
They make only one change from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Romain Saiss is injured so Jonny will drop into the back three and Chiquinho comes in on the right, to make his first league start since joining in January.
Winger Daniel Podence is not on the bench despite being close to returning after a month out with a foot issue.
Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Chiquinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Toti, Hee-Chan, Cundle
Manchester City make three changes from the team that beat Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.
Fernandinho comes in for the injured Ruben Dias and, with Nathan Ake not fit enough to start, is expected to play at centre-half alongside Aymeric Laporte – although Rodri is another option.
Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden replace Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, who both drop to the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Sterling, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia