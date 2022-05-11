Wolves v Man City: Confirmed team news

Wolves manager Bruno Lage is still absent from the dug-out after testing positive with Covid. First-team coach Carlos Cachada again leads the team at the stadium, with Lage in touch over the phone.

They make only one change from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Romain Saiss is injured so Jonny will drop into the back three and Chiquinho comes in on the right, to make his first league start since joining in January.

Winger Daniel Podence is not on the bench despite being close to returning after a month out with a foot issue.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Chiquinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Toti, Hee-Chan, Cundle