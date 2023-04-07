Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Palace not only got a good result in Roy Hodgson's first game back in charge, they played really well too. The only downside from that win over Leicester is that they lost Wilfried Zaha for a few weeks with injury.

I am going with Leeds here, though, and I even think they will keep a clean sheet.

Leeds have taken seven points from the past nine available at Elland Road and the home crowd always helps but, more importantly, they have started scoring again too.

Keke's prediction: I've got to go with Palace. 0-1

Joelah's prediction: Agreed - but there will be more goals. 1-2

