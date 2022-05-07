Neilson boosted by return of key Hearts trio

With the Scottish Cup final just a fortnight away, Robbie Neilson has received a welcome boost as some big players return to his squad for the trip to Celtic.

Stephen Kingsley is back in the starting line-up, while fellow defenders John Souttar and Michael Smith are on the bench.

Souttar has been out since early March with an ankle problem, while Smith hasn't been seen on the pitch since February.

Ben Woodburn and Gary Mackay-Steven drop out, with Ellis Simms up front in what looks like a very attacking line-up.

Follow live text coverage of Saturday's Scottish Premiership action.