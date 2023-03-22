Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Premier League managers are expected to ready themselves for post-match interviews within a strict time limit - but Julen Lopetegui remained holed up in the Wolves dressing room.

Us radio reporters assumed he had gone to give the referee a piece of his mind, but evidently not. "I don’t want to listen to any explanations," he said icily. "I know football a little bit."

You did not need to know as much as Lopetegui, though, to see Saturday’s other theme. The Leeds defeat was just like the preceding Newcastle game.

Wolves fans were more receptive to the complaints of Lopetegui and his players than the Match of the Day pundits. Yes, they could have had an early penalty to equalise and - just as at St James’ Park - the game might then have taken a different course. Leeds’ last goal might have been erased.

But the referee was not responsible for the chances fluffed or the slovenly defending. Wolves might well have lost anyway.

One of football’s recurring cliches is getting straight back on the horse, for the next game to come quickly to flush a bad showing out of the system. However, Wolves were in such a funk that breaking the squad up for a week might be a good thing to draw some of the heat out. Such tension does not aid clear thinking.

I see another reliable trope, the call for a 'siege mentality', appearing in some online Wolves comment. Enticing, but dangerous.

Lopetegui said he could "write a book" about all the decisions that have aggrieved him since he arrived - and, at this rate, somebody probably will.

But, as the hackles rise - and remember Wolves play Nottingham Forest next, with the teams apparently not on friendly terms - it is a short misstep from 'us against the world' to 'the world has got it in for us'. From the siege mindset to paranoia, only losing focus and wasting energy.

The international break is fortunately timed, allowing Wolves room to dial it down.

After the past few games, Wolves have grounds for hard questions. They should address them to the mirror first.

