Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: What Potter said

Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Sport: "It is [massive]. Delighted for the players and supporters. We've had to suffer. It's been a challenging period. I thought we played well in the first half and attacked well. We were a team who had something to lose so it was great character from the players, they cared and showed togetherness in the team. It gives us something to build on.

"People care. Players want to win and supporters want us to do well. 1-0 in the Premier League, anything can happen, when you consider the run we're on, it's not surprising [there were nerves]. The players fought for the win and it allows us to keep moving forward.

"Wesley Fofana has been a big miss for us. He's one of the players who has been out for a while. He is physical, brave with the ball and does what he does well in the box which is attack the ball. It gave us a win.

"Ben Chilwell has been working really hard and contributed in a good way in the first half in how he attacked.

"We just have to focus on the game. You can't control what the noise is outside. It's a huge game for us [on Tuesday] and a huge opportunity. We have to fight for it.

"Every game is important. It's a confidence boost and a morale boost. We have a massive game on Tuesday night."