We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds fans

Dave: Embarrassing isn't a strong enough word for that Leeds second-half performance, they need to show serious character if they want to recover from this result. It's up to the players to step up, the manager can't always be blamed. Come on Leeds your survival is still in your own hands.

Ricky: Leeds' concentration levels are atrocious. We compete really well for 30 or 40 minutes and then completely switch off thereafter. We are bang in trouble. At the very least we need balance and coordination for the full ninety or it's Championship footy next season. Sincerely hope Max Wober recovers and gets back into action as soon as possible.

Alcedo: You have got to ask yourself after losing 5-1 at home whether Palace are that good or if Leeds are that bad. As a lifelong Leeds supporter, I have come to the conclusion that there is something radically wrong at LUFC. A brilliant first half only to then come out in the second half and play like a League Two side.

Kev: A blip we all hope. Very strange turnaround from heroes to zeroes over the half-time break. Need to dust ourselves off and be doubly determined.

Crystal Palace fans

Danny: It's so hard to fathom what Roy's done with the same group Vieira could not get a tune from but I'm very grateful for it. Two very fine performances and six well-deserved points. The conundrum for the owners has to be why we can't achieve consistently good performances across a season especially with the abundance of talent in the youth set up.

Andy: Best performance of the season so far for Palace, for once we were clinical in scoring with Michael Olise dominating the midfield. Sam Johnstone made vital saves to keep Palace in the game when Leeds were dominating the first half. Scoring on half time changed the momentum of the match. A very good day to be a Palace supporter.

Bob: I think Roy and Ray have instilled the confidence back in to a group of players who now can play to their strengths. No Zaha but we absolutely destroyed Leeds in the second half, after our goalkeeper kept us in the game during the first. Classic game of two halves. I am hoping we can finish above Chelsea, looking at the fixtures for both clubs.

Brad: That was an incredible performance. Despite a shaky first half, Palace managed to turn the game around with ruthless counter-attacking. Edouard, Eze, Ayew, Johnstone and especially Olise worked amazing today.