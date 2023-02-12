Southampton have sacked Nathan Jones after three months in charge.

The Welshman lost nine of the 14 matches he oversaw in all competitions following his appointment on 10 November.

A club statement read: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first team manager Nathan Jones.

"First team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

"First team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea."

Jones departs with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday's loss to 10-men Wolves.