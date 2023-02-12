Celtic sweat over Kyogo fitness - gossip

Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express), external

Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I won't be" as the Celtic manager continues to be linked with Leeds United. (Sun), external

Postecoglou insists he's never considered leaving Celtic. (Record), external