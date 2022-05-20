Transfer news: Pogba turned down City move over backlash concerns

Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move from Manchester United because the midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, was concerned about a backlash from United supporters. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest. (90min), external

Dest could be a replacement for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who will be allowed to leave United this summer. (Sky Sports), external

The club appear to be on the verge of closing a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with the 20-year-old's agent having dropped a transfer hint. (Sun), external

Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Dean Henderson, with a season-long loan having been discussed for the goalkeeper, but a permanent transfer has not been ruled out. (Manchester Evening News), external

The Old Trafford club have cancelled their annual Player of the Year awards because the players are too embarrassed to attend such an event following such a dismal season. (Mirror), external

