Arteta on Partey, 'crucial' home support and facing Everton again
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Everton on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Thomas Partey "hasn't trained much" and Arteta said he still needs to "get the rhythm" after several weeks out.
Playing Everton so soon after the recent defeat isn't about revenge, "it's a case of doing things better than when we played a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game".
Potentially reaching 60 points after 25 games "means nothing because we still have another 14 games to play".
He said the home crowd will be "crucial" and "tomorrow we expect to have the same support".
After Emile Smith Rowe and Jakub Kiwior featured for the under-21s on Monday, Arteta said: "It was great to see them on the field because we are going to need them."