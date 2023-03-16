Former Rangers players opine on Morelos - gossip

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley believes Alfredo Morelos can ensure himself as an Ibrox great if he knocks Celtic out of the Scottish Cup. (Express)

Ex-Rangers defender Arthur Numan questions Morelos' attitude on the pitch. (Record)

A poll suggests most Sevilla fans would be interested in the club signing Morelos this summer. (Sun)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doubts clubs like Celtic and Rangers would need to worry about a breakaway from the Champions League. (Record)

