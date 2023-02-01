Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is backing his players to produce a "positive performance" in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Forest face a monumental task to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg and Cooper is therefore looking to take whatever signs of progress he can from the game at Old Trafford.

"It's an incredibly difficult task and it'd be wrong to say otherwise," he said. "This starts though with a positive result and performance. We won't be going into the game really disheartened, but instead have to treat it for what it is.

"This is a semi-final, a stage the club has not been on for a while. When you play for Nottingham Forest, it's an honour and a privilege and you have to represent that in the best way possible.

"We have to do our best to do ourselves, the club and the supporters justice and that is all we are thinking about."