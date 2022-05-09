Gerrard on Villa Park, title race and Liverpool
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game with Liverpool on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Gerrard confirms he’s picking from the same pool of players as for Saturday’s win at Burnley: “JJ [Ramsey] won’t make it but has a decent chance for the weekend. I’m sure he would have been desperate to challenge himself against Liverpool.”
He wants the best from the home supporters inside Villa Park: “We need the crowd to help us a lot. There will be periods of the game when we will have to stick together and suffer. I want the players to be brave and give it our best shot.”
He accepts Villa can have a huge say in the destiny of the title with games against Liverpool and Manchester City: “That’s the way the fixtures have fallen – we’re also affecting the relegation zone as well. But it’s a 38-game season and that’s just the way it is.”
On his team potentially dealing a blow to the title challenge of his hometown club: “My job is to win games for Aston Villa and that will always be the case while I’m representing this club. I want to win fiercely and there will be nothing different on my mind tomorrow.”
On Liverpool: “We are aware of the challenge. You either fear that or you try to take it on and find situations where you can have your moments in the game. It’s exciting. Big games of football are what it’s all about.”