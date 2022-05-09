'Supporters must not be punished' - Chelsea Supporters' Trust

Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has called on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to amend the special licence the club has been placed under now a takeover has been agreed with Todd Boehly's consortium.

The Blues are currently unable to sell tickets for home Premier League games.

Following the news of the sale, however, Chelsea Supporters' Trust have said: "The logic of preventing Chelsea members from purchasing tickets for home Premier League games, therefore, becomes even more tenuous.

"Allowing sales of FA Cup and Champions League tickets, but not those for Premier League, was an irrational decision and punished loyal supporters from attending league home fixtures.

"Given the significant change in circumstances reflected in the ownership announcement, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust board calls on the DCMS to immediately amend the ‘special licence,' and for tickets to Chelsea’s last two home games this season to be sold by the club to members.

"Supporters must not be punished."