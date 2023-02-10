We need to give the fans something to get behind - Hammell

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell says the club's fans were entitled to show their frustration after a banner asking the players to "show some passion for the badge on your shirt" was pinned up outside Fir Park recently.

“I have no problem with it at all,” said Hammell ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie away to Raith Rovers.

“We are taking a large following to the game on Saturday again. The travelling support this season has been excellent and we are very grateful for it. Their support means everything to us and it helps us massively.

“There is nothing wrong with the fans wanting a bit of passion and fight from their team.

“I think it was probably on the back of the St Johnstone home game, which was miles short of anything we want to be known as. There was a lot of circumstances behind that, with new signings and the amount of injuries we have picked up, but, in terms of the sign itself, absolutely no problem.

“It’s something we highlighted to the players earlier in the week. It’s a passionate community club, well supported, the fans are passionate and they want to see that on the pitch.

“The fans do want to get behind us but we also need to give them something to get behind.”