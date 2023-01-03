Hibs defender Chris Cadden admitted that the Easter Road side are underperforming after a 3-0 derby defeat at Tynescastle saw them slip to a ninth defeat in their last 11 league games.

"It’s not good enough," Cadden said. "Getting beat 3-0 here is not good enough for the club, it’s not good enough for the fans, and we know that as a dressing room.

“At the end of the first half going in two goals down is difficult. We had a reaction in the second half, but we just have to be more clinical. If one of those chances go in then it might have been different.

"We have to trust and believe in ourselves. Its a tough period but we hope and trust we can get ourselves out of it. These players are trying and doing everything we can but it’s just not going our way just now. We all believe in each other but I don’t have the answer."

Cadden was asked if reinforcements were needed if Hibs are to climb up the table.

“Freshening up [the squad] and getting quality players in would be great," he said. "Every club in the country would like quality players in and we are no different. There is a January transfer window now so hopefully we can."