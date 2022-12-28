Rangers have belief as Well need results - Analysis

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

While Michael Beale described his team as a work in progress pre-match, the man who once stood on the Ibrox touchline next to Steven Gerrard has stabilised the Rangers ship and garnered momentum going into Monday's meeting with Celtic.

You'd still fancy Ange Postecoglou's men as favourites, even with the game at Ibrox, but Rangers fans will now feel they've got a fighting chance of getting a positive result in this game.

Against Motherwell, they still had moments of concern at the back and with the odd slack pass, but Borna Barisic and Connor Goldson provided a fairly solid base, while Alfredo Morelos is starting to click once more.

For Motherwell, they desperately need a bit of R&R - results and reinforcements.

New signing Shane Blaney will surely come straight in to face Livingston in the new year to shore up the defence, but with no word on Louis Moult's return, bolstering the attack will be a priority for the Motherwell board.

Hammell has been firefighting since coming in as boss at the start of the season with injuries hampering his efforts with a thin squad at his disposal, and he'll be hoping a couple of fresh faces can help alleviate the stress on his lot.