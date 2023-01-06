Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City were nowhere near their best, but the celebrations at the final whistle were a sign this was the sort of fighting win that is the trademark of champions.

Pep Guardiola's side struggled in the first half with three in central defence, but the manager reverted to four in the second half in what was an ominous show of strength from his substitutes' bench.

And it worked to settle this tight encounter, as Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to cut out Jack Grealish's cross and Riyad Mahrez got in ahead of Marc Cucurella to make the decisive contribution.

John Stones was singled out for special acclaim by City's travelling fans at the final whistle, and rightly so after another outstanding performance, the highlight coming with a superbly timed tackle on Christian Pulisic in the six-yard box with the game in the balance.

City will have better days and nights than this, but the main objective here against a tough opponent was a win that would make up for the disappointing home draw against Everton - and this was very much mission accomplished.