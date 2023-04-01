Hibernian 1-3 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It was a really good performance. We were good from the early part of the game.

"Our shape worked against them and we made them change. When they went back to a back four we knew we were doing something right.

"The biggest takeaway for me was we were 2-0 up and dominant in the game. We were the better side and created by far the better chances and got that kick in the guts for the Hibs goal. Which came from nothing I thought.

"It'd been very easy for us on the road to go under but we showed terrific character."