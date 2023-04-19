Away from home in the Premier League this season, Nottingham Forest have the fewest points (six), the joint-fewest number of wins (one), the fewest goals (five), the worst goal difference (-31) and the second-highest number of goals conceded (36).

Liverpool have lost just one of their past 37 Premier League home games (W27 D9) - 2-1 to Leeds United in October. They've also only failed to score in one of those matches - a goalless draw with Chelsea in January.