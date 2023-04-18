'Naismith must freshen things up after meek derby loss with same old faces'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

If Steven Naismith had thought several of his Hearts players were coasting prior to him taking interim charge, then somebody better warn him we’re in real danger of a spectacular crash with nobody at wheel as many ‘stars’ have mentally jumped out weeks ago.

In his dealings with the media in the run-up to last Saturday’s derby with Hibs, it seemed Naismith had promised to shake things up with more offensive tactics and an intention to bring a couple of players out of cold storage for the match.

However, having watched Hearts succumb to a weak 1-0 defeat against a Hibs side also on a terrible run of form heading into the contest, my fellow Jambos can be forgiven for thinking Naismith pulled out Robbie Neilson’s tactics from the paper shredder and tried to pass it off as his own.

We didn’t see anything that revolutionary in the squad, just the same meek faces who have surrendered a comfortable third-place lead and tactics that resulted in David Marshall having one of his most comfortable games in a Hibs jersey.

While I understand Naismith is cutting his managerial teeth, surely he knows that bringing on left-back Alex Cochrane and defensive midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou are not positive attacking changes that Jambos want to see at 1-0 down in an Edinburgh derby with over 15 minutes to go?

I turned round to my dad at those substitutions and said the game was over as a contest. In truth, Hearts didn’t reappear for the second half and the players need to carry the can.

Kye Rowles was bullied by umpteen Hibs attackers and worryingly, the most assured performance he’s delivered in recent months was when he was in Portugal filming for a Hearts commercial partnership.

Having been the B team manager this season and having heard CEO Andrew McKinlay say we want to get more youngsters to progress to the first team, I’ll be dumbfounded if Naismith doesn’t include at least a couple of fresh faces on the bench for the visit of Ross County on Saturday.

Attacking midfielder Finlay Pollock made a brief cameo in Istanbul earlier this season and had fans intrigued for more but has been shelved ever since. Striker Mackenzie Kirk has scored 17 goals in the Lowland League this season, which can’t be sniffed at. There’s even 16-year-old attacker James Wilson, who is courting attention from almost half of the English Premier League.

I’ve not even mentioned young attackers Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol that can be called upon if required. Both arrived to much fanfare in January but haven’t made any telling impacts in the brief cameos they have been afforded to date.

Naismith has shown already with Robert Snodgrass that he is prepared to be ruthless by leaving the big names out his side and it’s something I’d urge him to do in his remaining games in charge. He needs to spark a reaction and it’s all or nothing on Saturday.

The reality is we will have to be near faultless in the remaining six games and pick up at least 12 points to have a fighting chance of finishing third.