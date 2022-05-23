There's no dressing it up - it's been another tough top-flight season for Norwich City, 26 defeats in 38 games summing up the Canaries' sorry plight.

Championship football has long been on the menu - but are you confident Dean Smith can have you challenging for an immediate Premier League return? Will that depend on keeping the talismanic Teemu Pukki, out of contract in 2023?

Or, after recording just 21 and 22 points in two 20th-placed top-flight finishes and suffering some heavy defeats in the process, would you just be content with Championship consolidation and regaining that winning feeling?

