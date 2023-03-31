Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I have said many times this season that Leeds have got some talented players who have not put a 90-minute performance together, and they finally did that with their 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break.

I certainly don't see this as being straightforward for Arsenal but the Gunners are on this marvellous run of six successive league wins since they lost to Manchester City in February, and they always seem to find a way of getting the right result.

Leeds will be lively and I really like Wilfried Gnonto when he gets on the ball but Arsenal have got Bukayo Saka, who is the best right-winger in the world at the moment.

Gabriel Jesus will be closer to full fitness now too after getting some minutes under his belt in March so they have got some great options up front. Arsenal will create lots of chances and I don't see Leeds keeping them out.

Tommy's prediction: 0-1

As much as I want Leeds to lose because they are in the relegation battle with us, I am going for an upset here. Like I say, I always think Arsenal are going to drop points - I might be right this time!

