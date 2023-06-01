Who had the youngest team in the Premiership this season?

Aberdeen are top of the table when it comes to the average age of starting teams in the Scottish Premiership season.

With the likes of first-team regulars Duk, Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson all 24 or younger, and with homegrown players Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan also getting game-time, the Dons had an average age of under 26.

Oldest of the lot were St Johnstone, closely followed by Rangers and St Mirren. With Ibrox boss Michael Beale having already begun driving down the age of his squad in his summer rebuild, will new Perth manager Steven MacLean do likewise?

Below is the full list of average starting age, in years and days.