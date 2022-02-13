Leicester 2-2 West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes tells BBC MOTD: "We started very well and should have got a second goal at 1-0. We gave Leicester a leg up and allowed them back in the game and the goal before half-time was decisive.

"In the first 20, 30 minutes we were on top and annoyed we did not make more opportunities from the positions we were in. Leicester played much better, it looked it was going to get away but shows great resilience. We are a bit disappointed just to take a point. When you are not playing as well as you can do, we dug in deep and keep picking up the points.

"Kurt Zouma has sickness, gastro problems. He wasn't well last night, did not come down for the pre-match meal incase it was something else."