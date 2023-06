Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona are in the race to sign Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old has a £34.4m release clause. (Guardian, external)

Meanwhile, the Reds will compete with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Football Insider, external)

