Arsenal fear Chelsea could beat them to the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 24, by offering the Ecuador international more money. (Football Transfers), external

Chelsea have made Cameroon international Andre Onana their primary target as they look to bring in a new goalkeeper and Inter Milan want at least £50m for the 27-year-old. (Evening Standard), external

Manchester United are continuing talks with Chelsea about midfielder Mason Mount, but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs. (Sky Sports), external

The Blues are expected to offload up to 10 players over the course of the summer transfer window. (Football London), external

