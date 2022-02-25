Transfer news: Magpies still interested in Zapata

Newcastle United failed in a move for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata in January but remain interested in signing the 30-year-old Colombian. (Football Transfers), external

The Magpies will rival Arsenal for the signature of Lille striker Jonathan David this summer. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the club are ready to make a move for 26-year-old defender Jason Denayer, whose Lyon contract expires at the end of the season. (RMC Sport via Mirror), external

Everton will challenge Newcastle this summer for the signature of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

