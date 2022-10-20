Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is delaying contract decisions over the futures of goalkeeper David de Gea and England striker Marcus Rashford. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says a move to Manchester United fell through in the summer, with Leeds United and Southampton also interested in the Netherlands international before he decided to stay with the Eredivisie club. (Times - subscription required), external

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Manchester United's right-back Diogo Dalot, whose contract runs out next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Furthermore, Manchester United's director of football John Murtough has dampened any hopes of a January transfer spree by insisting the Red Devils are looking towards next summer's window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick is set to be appointed as the new Middlesbrough manager after agreeing personal terms with the Championship side. (Mail), external

