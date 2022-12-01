R﻿angers have added to new manager Michael Beale's support staff with the appointment of Jack Ade as head of performance.

A﻿de moves from Liverpool where he spent eight years and was head of elite fitness development and Under-21 fitness coach.

H﻿e has previous experience at Newcastle United, Tottenham, Barnet and Watford, and joins assistant coaches Damian Matthew and Neil Banfield and first-team development coach Harry Watling in Beale's backroom.