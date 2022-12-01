Rangers appoint Liverpool's Ade as head of performance
Rangers have added to new manager Michael Beale's support staff with the appointment of Jack Ade as head of performance.
Ade moves from Liverpool where he spent eight years and was head of elite fitness development and Under-21 fitness coach.
He has previous experience at Newcastle United, Tottenham, Barnet and Watford, and joins assistant coaches Damian Matthew and Neil Banfield and first-team development coach Harry Watling in Beale's backroom.