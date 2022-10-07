S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST.

The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police.

United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370, even though they have already sold their initial allocation of 2,994.

“While we are very disappointed by this outcome and believe it is unjustified, it is clear it is a final decision,” said a club statement.

“We are now urgently considering options for how to manage the removal of 624 tickets from the original allocation, which had already been agreed with Chelsea and sold.”

