Your Southampton player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Southampton player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... James Ward-Prowse - picked by a whopping 71% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
James Ward-Prowse - 71%
Romeo Lavia - 16%
Carlos Alcaraz -10%
Romain Perraud - 3%
And here's what Ray Hunt from In That Number, external had to say about your winner...
"Ever ready, ever present and always leading by example in what appears to be his final season at Southampton - a club he's represented since he was eight years old. This campaign, he leads the team in goals and assists and has moved to within just one of the Premier League free-kick record."
