Transfer news: Blues part of Bellingham chase
- Published
Chelsea have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also interested in the 19-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
The club also want to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan with the defender's contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
Meanwhile, the Blues could re-sign striker Tammy Abraham from Roma via a £67m buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Christian Pulisic no longer wants to leave Chelsea after being linked with various clubs over the summer. The appointment of Graham Potter means the forward thinks he has a chance to establish himself. (Evening Standard, external)
