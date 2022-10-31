A﻿ntonio Conte, who has a touchline ban for the game and opted not to take Monday's news conference, will "struggle a lot" because "he cannot communicate with us".

S﻿tellini doesn't know where Conte will sit for the match, but that "he will be here at the stadium". He added: "He will work with us until we arrive here and then we have to stop the communication."

I﻿n terms of how it'll work on the day, he explained: "We are not allowed to speak with Antonio at half-time. He will stay on the coach with the players [before arriving at the stadium], normally we use a different coach and then we will divide our way. We will go in the dressing room and Antonio will go in another seat. Then 15 minutes after the game we are able to speak again."

S﻿tellini added: "It changes a lot, the presence of a coach like Conte is indispensable, especially for a tough match like this."

Spurs "have prepared all the strategies and our strategies are clear," said Stellini. "We have to play our match at the best and we all have to do something more to fill the gap."

W﻿hen asked about Conte's Champions League record, he said: "We keep on working hard to improve. Antonio is one of the best in the world and he remains one of the best coaches in the world. He gives the players the best chance to progress."