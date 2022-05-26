Aaron Ramsdale has proved the doubters wrong and has been the best young player in the Premier League this season, says former team-mate Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's Wilson, who co-hosts the BBC's Footballer's Football Podcast along with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, said his one-time Bournemouth colleague Ramsdale has been exceptional in goal for the Gunners this term.

Ramsdale, 24, only joined Arsenal in August, but was soon established as the number one keeper and has made 34 league appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Wilson said: "Coming from Bournemouth and Sheffield United and having two relegations and going to Arsenal, there were a lot of question marks - even from me. I had played with him before and thought 'Is that a step too big?'

"But he's proved everybody wrong, pulled off some amazing saves. Phil Foden is a great player and he is close because I hold him in high regard ,but Ramsdale gets it for me."

Antonio, meanwhile, could not look beyond his Hammers team-mate, England midfielder Declan Rice.

"There is only one player I can pick and that's Declan," Antonio said of the 23-year-old. "I just don't get how everyone is overlooking him.

"Declan plays every single game. He got to he semi-finals of the Europa League and what he has achieved in helping us get to seventh in the league, it's been an unbelievable season for him."

