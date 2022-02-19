Team news from Anfield

Liverpool make seven changes to the side that won at Inter Milan in midweek.

At the back Konstantinos Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez is in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate is out for Joel Matip.

In midfield Thiago drops to the bench for Jordan Henderson to come in, Fabinho is replaced by Naby Keita and Harvey Elliot is out for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top the injured Diogo Jota is replaced by Luis Diaz.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Matip.