Marseille are interested in Fulham defender Antonee Robinson but face competition from Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan for the 25-year-old United States international. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

The Cottagers are leading the race for 28-year-old Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who is open to a move to Craven Cottage following Saints' relegation from the Premier League. (Independent), external

Fulham, Brentford, West Ham and Wolves will rival Sporting Lisbon to sign £25m-rated Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, from Championship play-off finalists Coventry City. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Cottagers boss Marco Silva is considering a "lucrative offer" to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. (i Sport), external

