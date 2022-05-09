Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external

United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external

David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford next season. (Talksport), external

Ronaldo has told his team-mates he will stay at the club if incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants him. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are keen on full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Bournemouth want Man Utd keeper Dean Henderson next season. (Sun), external

Former Netherlands midfielder Fred Rutten turned down an offer to become one of Erik ten Hag's assistants and is set to return to PSV Eindhoven. (Guardian), external

