W﻿hen Mohamed Salah replaced Darwin Nunez in the 68th minute at Ibrox last night, even he could not have believed what was going to happen next.

I﻿n the 75th minute he scored his first goal - and six minutes and 12 seconds later he had the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever in a 7-1 win at Rangers.

O﻿nly two players have ever achieved a six-minute hat-trick including the European Cup era - Claudio Sulser for Grasshoppers in 1978 and Amancio for Real Madrid in 1968.

R﻿emarkably Salah only touched the ball nine times for his hat-trick.

H﻿ere are some other marks Salah reached last night...