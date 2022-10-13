S﻿alah's record-breaking hat-trick

Salah

W﻿hen Mohamed Salah replaced Darwin Nunez in the 68th minute at Ibrox last night, even he could not have believed what was going to happen next.

I﻿n the 75th minute he scored his first goal - and six minutes and 12 seconds later he had the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever in a 7-1 win at Rangers.

O﻿nly two players have ever achieved a six-minute hat-trick including the European Cup era - Claudio Sulser for Grasshoppers in 1978 and Amancio for Real Madrid in 1968.

R﻿emarkably Salah only touched the ball nine times for his hat-trick.

H﻿ere are some other marks Salah reached last night...

  • Salah's 38 goals means he is now the top-scoring Champions League player for English teams ever. He surpassed Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero (both 36), Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy (both 35) in this game.

  • With 41 goals overall, the Egyptian is now the second top scoring African player in Champions League history. Drogba scored 44.

  • He is the sixth Liverpool player to net a Champions League hat-trick, and the first since Dioga Jota at Atalanta on 3 November 2020.