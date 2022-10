When Mohamed Salah replaced Darwin Nunez in the 68th minute at Ibrox last night, even he could not have believed what was going to happen next.

In the 75th minute he scored his first goal - and six minutes and 12 seconds later he had the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever in a 7-1 win at Rangers.

Only two players have ever achieved a six-minute hat-trick including the European Cup era - Claudio Sulser for Grasshoppers in 1978 and Amancio for Real Madrid in 1968.

Remarkably Salah only touched the ball nine times for his hat-trick.

Here are some other marks Salah reached last night...