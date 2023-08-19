Lawal on Livi bench along with Pittman and Anderson

Livingston could give a debut to their latest signing - Nigeria Under-20 utility man Samson Lawal - at home to Ayr United in the Viaplay Cup last 16.

The 19-year-old, who has arrived from Katsina United in his homeland, is on the bench.

Midfielder Scott Pittman and striker Bruce Anderson are able to make the bench also as they continue their return from injury.

Visitors Ayr give a first start to Aiden McGeady, the 37-year-old winger who joined in the summer from Hibernian as player/technical manager and has so far only played twice as a substitute.

Logan Chalmers makes the bench after arriving on loan from Dundee United and despite the forward having played for his parent club in the group stage.

Apparently that's fine by the rules of the Viaplay Cup.