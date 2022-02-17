For many people, Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea in April 2014 was the moment the title drifted away from Liverpool... but what if he had kept his footing?

In an exclusive BBC Sounds podcast What if Blackburn signed Zidane?, Specs Gonzalez delves into the multiverse to explore the sliding doors moments from Premier League history.

And, in the first episode, Specs and his friends allow Gerrard to stay upright - with some surprising results.

Obviously, Liverpool win the title, but how about Jon Flanagan going on to become an Anfield legend? Or Luiz Suarez not biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil, while Neil Mellor partners Andy Carroll up front for England?

The possibilities are endless.

