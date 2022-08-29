Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has become a shareholder of Italian Serie B club Como.

The former France international was presented to media on Monday alongside ex-Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise, who is CEO at Como.

"It's a new chapter in my life," Henry told reporters.

"I know the love for football here. People come to visit for the town. People in France or Spain, they talk about the lake or the beauty of the town but now it's time to talk about the club."

Como are targeting a return to Serie A for the first time since 2003 after rising from bankruptcy and fourth-tier Serie D in 2017 to Serie B, where they finished 13th last season.

Henry's former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas now plays for the club and is also a shareholder.

Wise said the club wanted to tap into Henry's "experiences and his ideas" but the former striker will balance his involvement with his work as assistant manager for the Belgium national team.

"He's welcome to come in any time and talk, we will listen," said Wise.

"You can call him an ambassador. We'll talk in depth about football."